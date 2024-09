Anthony Cacace defeated Joe Cordina in May to win the IBF world super-featherweight title

Anthony Cacace's IBF world super-featherweight title will not be defended in his upcoming match against Josh Warrington at Wembley on Saturday.

Cacace, who secured the title by defeating Joe Cordina in May, has received approval from the IBF to compete against Warrington.

However, the title will not be at stake, as Warrington is unranked due to his inactivity in the super-featherweight category.



