ICC announces record prize money for Women's T20 World Cup

Australia have won six of the eight Women's T20 World Cups

Source: BBC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a historic prize pool exceeding £6 million for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup next month.

The total amount of $7,958,080 (£6.04 million) is more than twice the prize money awarded in the last tournament held in 2023.



The champions will receive $2.34 million (£1.8 million), marking a 134% rise compared to the winnings of the 2023 titleholders, Australia.

In July 2023, the ICC pledged to ensure equal prize money for all future men's and women's events.



