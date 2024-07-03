Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Ibrahim Danlad's form declined after 2024 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan Utitled Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana, has shared his thoughts on the decline in performance of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live