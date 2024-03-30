Ibrahim Mustapha faces another injury setback

Ibrahim Mustapha

Austrian club LASK has announced that Ibrahim Mustapha will be absent from the upcoming rounds of the Bundesliga championship group due to a new ankle injury sustained during training.

Mustapha, who recently returned to action in a friendly match against TSV 1860 Munich after recovering from an injury in November, has unfortunately suffered another fracture in his left ankle, requiring surgery.



Following a smooth rehabilitation process from his initial injury, the former FK Radnički Sremska Mitrovica player faced a setback during training. Mustapha is anticipated to make his comeback at the beginning of the next season.



Radovan Vujanovic, Sports CEO, expressed his disappointment over the recent injury, mentioning, "The recent setback is truly unfortunate for us and especially for Ibrahim. Nevertheless, he has our unwavering support, and we are confident in his ability to bounce back once more."

Having played ten matches and provided one assist in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, the 23-year-old's absence will be felt by LASK as they gear up for the championship group matches.



Despite the setback, the club remains positive about Mustapha's recovery and his eventual return to the pitch in a stronger form.