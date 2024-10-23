Ibrahim Osman arrives in Portugal with Feyenoord teammates for UCL clash with Benfica

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman joined his Feyenoord teammates on their trip to Portugal for the UEFA Champions League match against Benfica.

The 19-year-old, who is anticipated to start after his impressive performance against Go Ahead Eagles, arrived in Portugal on Tuesday.



He and his teammates held a training session at the Estadio da Luz in preparation for the match on Wednesday evening.

After scoring his first goal for the club in the Eredivisie over the weekend, Osman aims to maintain his strong form with Feyenoord.



The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee made his UEFA Champions League debut in the recent 3-2 win over Girona. Additionally, Feyenoord brought 22 players along for this important European fixture.