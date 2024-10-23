Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ibrahim Osman arrives in Portugal with Feyenoord teammates for UCL clash with Benfica

Ibrahim Osman Fc Nordsjaelland 2023 1697036838 118966 Ibrahim Osman

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman joined his Feyenoord teammates on their trip to Portugal for the UEFA Champions League match against Benfica.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live