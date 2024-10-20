Ibrahim Osman nets first Feyenoord goal in 5-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles

Ibrahim Osman

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman made a stunning impact for Feyenoord by scoring his inaugural goal for the club during their 5-1 victory against Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday evening.

The 19-year-old netted just 15 minutes into the game with an impressive shot, marking a significant milestone since his transfer from FC Nordsjælland.

His early goal established the momentum for Feyenoord, who extended their lead with Antoni Milambo scoring in the 22nd minute.



