Ibrahim Osman officially joins Feyenoord on loan from Brighton

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Osman has finalized his transfer to the Dutch club Feyenoord for the upcoming season. The winger, representing the Black Stars, will spend the season on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

At just 19 years of age, Osman recently joined Brighton from Danish team FC Nordsjaelland on a five-year contract this summer.



He participated in the Premier League's pre-season activities and made several appearances. However, he has been loaned out to enhance his playing time and experience before returning to England.



The loan agreement does not include an option for Feyenoord to purchase him, and the Dutch club will assume responsibility for his full salary. Osman had a notable stint in Denmark, where he netted six goals and provided seven assists in 26 matches.

This loan to Feyenoord is viewed as a significant opportunity for him to acquire essential experience, akin to the developmental journeys of Brighton players Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra, who also thrived during their loan periods before joining the first team.



Osman has already made his debut for the Black Stars and aims to solidify his position within the national squad.