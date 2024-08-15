Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ibrahim Osman officially joins Feyenoord on loan from Brighton

Ibrahim Osman3322.jpeg Ibrahim Osman

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Osman has finalized his transfer to the Dutch club Feyenoord for the upcoming season. The winger, representing the Black Stars, will spend the season on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live