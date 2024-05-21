Ibrahim Osman wraps up FC Nordsjaelland career with goal against Midtjylland

Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman, the Ghanaian winger, found the back of the net in his most recent match for FC Nordsjaelland, as they battled FC Midtjylland in an exhilarating clash at the Right to Dream Park. The 19-year-old prodigy wasted no time and opened the scoring early on, propelling Nordsjaelland to a commanding three-goal lead within just 35 minutes.

However, despite their initial dominance, the hosts relinquished their advantage, resulting in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the conclusion of the game on Monday, May 20.



Expressing his gratitude, Osman took to his Instagram Story after the match, writing, "Thank you Nordsjaelland."



This summer, Osman will embark on a new chapter in England, commencing his pre-season preparations with his new club, Brighton and Hove Albion. The talented winger secured a deal to join them during the winter transfer window.

Ending the campaign in remarkable fashion, the graduate of the Right to Dream Academy showcased his prowess by scoring five goals and providing three assists in the final ten games.



It is anticipated that Osman will earn a spot in Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.



Having made his debut for Ghana in March during a friendly against Nigeria in Morocco, Osman's future in international football looks promising.