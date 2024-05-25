Ibrahim Sulemana gets nod for Ghana's World Cup Qualifiers

Ibrahim Sulemana

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has been selected for the Ghana national team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He will be playing against Mali and the Central African Republic in Bamako and Kumasi.



This is a major achievement for the 21-year-old, who has progressed from Sunyani to Serie A.

Sulemana's football journey started in 2019 with Atalanta's youth team, but due to a significant injury, he later joined Hellas Verona in 2021.



Read full article