Ibrahim Sulemana

Source: Footballghana

Ibrahim Sulemana debuted for Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako, coming on as a substitute for Salis Abdul Samed at Stade 26 Mars.

Ghana secured a 2-1 victory with goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.

Next, they will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10, 2024.



Read full article