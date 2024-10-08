Ibrahim Sulemana returns to Black Stars camp for second call-up

Ibrahim Sulemana

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Atalanta midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana arrived at the Black Stars camp on Tuesday, signifying his second selection by coach Otto Addo.

He has been named in the squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Sudan this month.

Coach Addo initially called Sulemana to the national team last June during Ghana's 2-1 win over Mali in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers held in Bamako.



