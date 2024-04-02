Ibrahim Sulemana scores to secure a point for Cagliari against Hellas Verona

Ibrahim Sulemana

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana showcased his talent by scoring a remarkable goal to secure a draw for Cagliari in their Serie A match against Hellas Verona on Easter Monday.

The 20-year-old wasted no time, finding the back of the net just two minutes after coming on the field. Sulemana, who replaced Alessandro Deiola in the 72nd minute, scored the crucial equalizer in the 74th minute.



This marked his second goal of the season, having featured in 14 games in the Italian topflight so far. Originally from Sunyani, Sulemana made the move to Cagliari during the summer transfer window following an impressive stint with Verona, where he played a key role in helping the team avoid relegation last season.

With his recent performance, he is expected to be a key player for Cagliari in the remaining matches of the 2023/24 season as they battle to secure their spot in the league.