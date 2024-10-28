Ibrahim Tanko scores in Radnicki Nis 1-1 draw against Mladost in Serbia

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Tanko ended his goal drought by scoring his first goal of the season for Radnicki during their Serbian Super Liga Round 13 match against Mladost Lucani.

The 25-year-old forward, in his seventh appearance this season, put Radnicki ahead in the 24th minute, providing a crucial boost for the team.



However, Mladost equalized in the 66th minute with a goal from Nikola Jojic, earning a point for the visitors.

As a result, Mladost climbed to second place in the standings with 26 points, while Radnicki Nis remains at the bottom with 18 points. Tanko aims to build on this goal as Radnicki strives to secure more points in the league.