Ibrahim Tanko scores in Radnicki Nis 1-1 draw against Mladost in Serbia

Screenshot 20241028 085027.png Ibrahim Tanko

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Tanko ended his goal drought by scoring his first goal of the season for Radnicki during their Serbian Super Liga Round 13 match against Mladost Lucani.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live