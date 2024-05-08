Ibrahim Tanko switches attention to Nations FC after Aduana Stars draw

Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko, the head coach of Accra Lions, is now focusing on the upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Nations FC in Kumasi.

The Lions, who are currently in good form, were held to a goalless draw by two-time champions Aduana Stars on Monday.



They will be travelling to Kumasi just one point behind second-place Nations FC. Nations FC had defeated Lions 1-0 in the first round and will be looking to avenge that defeat.

Tanko mentioned, "We are playing Nations FC. They are second and we are third. I think only one point between us so definitely it’s going to be a good game over there," after the Aduana Stars game.



He also expressed his satisfaction after the draw against Aduana Stars, stating, "Aduana Stars made things difficult for us. In the first half for almost 30 minutes we didn’t create anything. I think in the drawdrawingsokay. Aduana is a very experienced side, they came up with a game and it worked for them. One point against Aduana at home is okay. We will prepare for the next game."