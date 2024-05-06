Ibrahim bags brace to lead HK Rangers to big win

Ibrahim Yakubu

Ibrahim Yakubu Nassam, the Ghanaian international, showcased his skills on Sunday morning as he netted two goals to lead Hong Kong Rangers to a resounding 5-0 victory over HK U23 in the Hong Kong Premier League.

Nassam, who has been in excellent form, started the game for his team in the Round 20 encounter of the league campaign.



Playing as the hosts, HK Rangers were awarded a penalty just five minutes into the first half, which Nassam confidently converted from 12 yards to give his team a well-deserved lead.



Ten minutes later, Ryoto Hayashi extended the lead with a powerful strike. Before the halftime whistle, Yumeni Kanda equalized to give Hong Kong Rangers complete control of the game.

In the second half, Nassam scored his second goal, completing an impressive brace, while Remi Dujardin also found the back of the net, securing a convincing 5-0 win for Hong Kong Rangers against HK U23.



With his two goals in this match, Nassam's tally for the season now stands at 12 goals in 18 appearances in the Hong Kong Premier League.