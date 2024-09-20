Sports

“If he decides to retire tomorrow we have to respect it” – Garcia Pimienta on Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas2345790.png Jesus Navas

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Recently, it was disclosed that Jesus Navas has been dealing with a chronic hip injury, which he has confirmed has persisted for four years. Nevertheless, he remains committed to Sevilla. Navas renewed his contract with the club in May, but he plans to retire in December, after which he is anticipated to transition into a non-playing position at Sevilla.



Source: Football-espana