Ilenikhena, 18, scores as Monaco beat 10-man Barca

Highlights: Monaco 2 1 Barcelona.png Highlights: Monaco 2-1 Barcelona

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Nigerian forward George Ilenikhena made an impressive Champions League debut by scoring in Monaco's surprising victory over a 10-man Barcelona.

The 18-year-old, who came on as a substitute, sprinted onto a long pass from Vanderson in the 71st minute and fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Earlier in the match, Eric Garcia received a straight red card just 10 minutes in for a last-man foul on Takumi Minamino, following a misplaced pass from Ter Stegen.

