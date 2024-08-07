In-demand winger Nico Williams set to stay at Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams, the Spain international of Ghanaian heritage, is anticipated to remain with Athletic Bilbao for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

Following his impressive performances for both his club and national team, Williams has emerged as one of the most coveted forwards in the sport.



He has attracted significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain and the renowned Spanish club Barcelona, both of which are eager to acquire his talents for the new season.



However, reports from Spain indicate that Williams is not inclined to join the Ligue 1 champions.



Conversely, Barcelona seems to be facing challenges in meeting the financial demands necessary to secure the forward's transfer during this window.

Despite the considerable interest surrounding him, the highly regarded winger has commenced preseason training with his Athletic Bilbao teammates.



“I’m back! I’m really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!” he expressed through the Athletic Club's official channels.



In the previous 2023/24 La Liga season, Williams made 31 appearances, netting five goals and providing 11 assists.



He played a crucial role in aiding the Spain national team to secure the 2024 Euro championship, triumphing over England in the final last month.