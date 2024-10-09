'In the ocean, at the forefront of climate change' - Buchan

Andrew 'Ace' Buchan was among the world's best surfers for two decades

Source: BBC

Surfers, particularly those in Australia, are uniquely positioned to notice when something is amiss in the environment, given their close connection to the ocean and its ecosystems, like the Great Barrier Reef.

This insight is exemplified by Andrew 'Ace' Buchan, who has been recognized as the BBC's Green Sport Awards Evergreen Athlete for 2024.

His efforts have raised awareness and prompted significant changes in environmental policies globally.



