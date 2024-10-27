Inaki Pena: El Clasico win shows Barcelona can beat anyone

Barcelona has sent a strong message regarding their pursuit of the La Liga title this season, as noted by Inaki Pena.

The team currently sits six points ahead at the top of the standings after a remarkable 4-0 victory against Real Madrid.



Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second half, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also finding the net, allowing the Catalan side to leave Madrid with a significant win.



This triumph is not only a source of pride for Barcelona's supporters and players but also comes at a pivotal moment.



The squad entered the match following a commanding 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, and Pena believes these consecutive victories demonstrate Barcelona's formidable presence in the league.

“We came from playing Bayern Munich, we knew this week was key for what is coming in La Liga and we’ve achieved two results that are brutal,” he stated after the match.



While they hold a six-point lead, Pena emphasized that many matches remain. He highlighted the importance of competing against top teams, asserting that Barcelona has the capability and mentality to overcome any opponent.



Looking ahead, Barcelona will face Espanyol in a home derby on November 3, aiming to maintain their momentum before the upcoming international break.