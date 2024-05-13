Inaki Williams celebrates century of goals at Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams expressed his joy after scoring his 100th goal for Athletic Bilbao. The 29-year-old achieved this milestone during the team's comeback draw against Osasuna on May 11, 2024.

Throughout this season, the talented forward has been in exceptional form, scoring his 12th goal in La Liga with an assist from Ander Herrera.



Following the match, Williams took to social media to share his excitement, stating, "One day, your reality will surpass your dreams. I am thrilled to have scored 100 goals for Athletic Bilbao. Thank you to everyone for your support. Let's aim for even more."



Williams made his debut goal for Athletic Club on February 19, 2015, during a 2-2 draw against Torino in the Europa League. Since then, he has become the team's primary goal scorer, earning a place among the top 20 goal scorers in the club's history.

As a native of Bilbao, Williams is determined to help the club secure a European spot at the end of the season, following their success in the Copa del Rey.



