Inaki Williams delivers assist in Athletic Bilbao's victory over Celta Vigo

Inaki Williams

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams maintained his impressive performance following the September international break by contributing to another goal for Athletic Bilbao.

He provided an assist in the Copa del Rey champions' 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian international has either scored or assisted in three consecutive matches, helping the Rojiblancos secure their third straight win.

Source: Ghanasoccernet