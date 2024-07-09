Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Inaki Williams returns to Athletic Club preseason

Inaki Williams 24 24 (1) Inaki Williams

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has rejoined preseason training with Athletic Club as the Spanish La Liga team prepares for the upcoming season. The team, which ended the previous season on a positive note by winning a trophy, has started its training sessions this week.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live