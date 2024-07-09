Inaki Williams returns to Athletic Club preseason

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has rejoined preseason training with Athletic Club as the Spanish La Liga team prepares for the upcoming season. The team, which ended the previous season on a positive note by winning a trophy, has started its training sessions this week.

Williams, 29, recently had surgery to address a persistent issue with his left foot, during which doctors made a surprising discovery.



They found a piece of glass embedded in his foot that had been causing ongoing discomfort for two years.



Despite struggling with the foot problem, Williams maintained an impressive performance record, appearing in 251 consecutive La Liga matches for Athletic until January 2023, when an unusual injury ended his streak.

Last season, he made a significant contribution with 14 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions, including a memorable start alongside his brother, Nico Williams, in the Copa del Rey final victory against RCD Mallorca on April 6.



In the offseason, Williams also celebrated personal milestones, such as his marriage to his long-time partner.