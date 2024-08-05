Sports

Inaki Williams scores stunning goal for Athletic Club against Osasuna

Inaki Williams 24 24 (1) Inaki Williams

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams netted the crucial goal that led Athletic Bilbao to a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the Euskal Herria Txapela on Saturday.

