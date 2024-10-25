Inaki Williams shines in Athletic Club’s narrow win against Slavia Prague

Inaki Williams delivered an impressive display on Thursday night, helping Athletic Club secure a 1-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

The talented forward was included in the starting lineup and played a crucial role in the match.



During this Round 3 encounter, Williams operated effectively from the wings, consistently challenging the Slavia Prague defense and contributing significantly to his team's offensive efforts.



The only goal of the match came from his younger brother, Nico Williams, who found the net in the 33rd minute after receiving an assist from Alex Berenguer.

While Nico was substituted in the second half, Inaki played the entire match at San Mames. This season, he has netted one goal in three Europa League appearances.



His continued strong performances will be vital for the team as they aim to secure favorable results and advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.