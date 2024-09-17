Sports

Inaki and Nico Williams documentary titled ‘Los Williams’ premieres on September 20

458853.png Inaki and Nico Williams

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Kickgh

A much-awaited documentary focusing on Athletic Bilbao stars Inaki Williams and Nico Williams, along with their extraordinary family background, is set to debut on September 20, 2024. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Raul de la Fuente, this hour-long film delves into the remarkable story of the Williams Arthuer family's migration from Ghana to Spain.



