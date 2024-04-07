Inaki and Nico Williams lead Athletic Bilbao to Copa del Rey glory after 40-year wait

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico

In the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca, Inaki and Nico Williams left an indelible mark on Athletic Bilbao's history.

Their exceptional performance at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla on Saturday evening showcased their talent and resilience.



Despite conceding an early goal to Daniel Rodriguez in the 21st minute, Athletic Bilbao fought back fiercely. Oihan Sancet, assisted by Nico Williams, leveled the score in the 50th minute.

With the game deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, the tension escalated into extra time. However, neither team could break the deadlock, leading to a penalty shootout.



Athletic Bilbao displayed composure and held their nerve during the shootout, emerging victorious with a 4-2 scoreline. This triumph secured their 24th Copa del Rey title, putting an end to three decades of anticipation and breaking a streak of six consecutive final defeats.