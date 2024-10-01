Individual records not important anymore - Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed that he is no longer concerned with being recognized as the best player globally, prioritizing instead the support of his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed that he is no longer concerned with being recognized as the best player globally, prioritizing instead the support of his teammates. At 39 years old, he made the move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in January 2023 after departing from Manchester United. Recently, he contributed to Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Qatari team Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League group stage by scoring a goal.





Read full article