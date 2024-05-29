Inexperience played a role in our defeat to Karela – Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu

Source: Footballghana

Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has attributed his team's loss to Karela United in the Ghana Premier League to missed opportunities.

Konadu acknowledged that Karela had their chances, but his team failed to capitalize on theirs.



He also mentioned that miscalculations in distance and space contributed to conceding the second goal.

Despite the loss, Konadu praised the efforts of his young players and described the game as a good one, with Karela fighting well for the victory.



Read full article