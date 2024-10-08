Inexperienced keepers battle for NI opportunity

Pierce Charles and Luke Southwood have one international cap between them

Source: BBC

Last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill expressed his support for goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as his first choice, despite Peacock-Farrell's challenging start at Birmingham City.

However, with the Nations League matches against Belarus and Bulgaria approaching, O'Neill has realized he must consider other goalkeeping options.



Peacock-Farrell's shoulder injury, coupled with the absence of his backup Conor Hazard due to ankle surgery, has created a selection dilemma for the manager.

The only remaining goalkeepers in the squad, Luke Southwood and Pierce Charles, have a combined total of just one international cap.



