Injured Arsenal winger Saka out of England squad

Bukayo Saka was forced off just six minutes into the second half against Greece

Source: BBC

Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad for the Nations League match against Finland on Sunday and has gone back to Arsenal for further evaluation.

The 23-year-old winger was taken off early in the second half during the match against Greece on Thursday due to a right leg injury.



Saka has been a consistent player for Arsenal this season, netting three goals in 10 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal's first game following the international break is scheduled away at Bournemouth on October 19.



Read full article