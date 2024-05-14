Injuries affected Dreams FC seriously – Coach Karim Zito

Karim Zito

Dreams FC's head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, expressed his disappointment with the impact of injuries on his team this season, resulting in their exit from the

MTN FA Cup at the semifinal stage. Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over the defending champions, courtesy of Elijah Addai's goal in extra time.



Dreams' captain, Abdul Jalilu, managed to equalize Dacosta Abaogye's opener, leading to the game being extended.



Unfortunately, Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup comes to an end, preventing their return to the competition.

Despite the challenges faced, Zito acknowledged the team's achievements this season, emphasizing the need to accept the outcome and move forward.



Dreams FC must now shift their focus to the Ghana Premier League, where they currently find themselves in the relegation zone, with a few games left to play.