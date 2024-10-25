Injuries holding Man Utd back - Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Antony is carried off on a stretcher during the Europa League

Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has expressed that the team's persistent injury problems are hindering their progress.

Last season, the club recorded 45 injuries, the highest among Premier League teams.



In their recent Europa League match against Fenerbahce, they were missing 10 first-team players, with nine sidelined due to injuries.

Although experienced defender Jonny Evans may be available for the upcoming match against West Ham, there are significant concerns regarding Brazilian winger Antony, who suffered an injury after coming on as a substitute in Turkey and had to be stretchered off.



