Injury-hit Scotland lose goalkeeper Gunn

Gunn has 15 Scotland caps and started all three matches at Euro 2024

Source: BBC

Scotland faces increasing injury challenges as goalkeeper Angus Gunn is sidelined for the Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.

The 28-year-old sustained a rib injury and had to leave the field at halftime during Norwich City's victory over Hull City on Saturday.

With Gunn unavailable, veteran Craig Gordon is expected to make a comeback. Additionally, Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie has been called up to join uncapped keeper Jon McCracken in Steve Clarke's squad.



Read full article