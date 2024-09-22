Injury problems mount for Barcelona as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffers serious-looking knee injury

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is suspected to have suffered a serious knee injury

Source: Football-espana

The opening half of Barcelona's match against Villarreal has been captivating. The LaLiga leaders are ahead 2-1 at halftime, thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski, while Ayoze Perez netted one for the home team.

However, just before the break, the Catalans may have encountered a significant setback.



After making an important one-on-one save, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is feared to have sustained a serious knee injury.

He landed awkwardly while handling the subsequent corner and seemed to be in considerable distress before being taken off on a stretcher.



Read full article