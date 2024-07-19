Inspired by Africa: Arsenal unveil amazing 2024-25 away kit

Raya, Martinelli, Trossard wearing the new kit

Source: ESPN

Arsenal have unveiled their 2024-25 away kit, celebrating African heritage and designed in collaboration with Labrum London, a brand emphasizing British African culture.

The black jersey features vibrant red-and-green logos, shoulder decorations, and a striking white zig-zag pattern with black specks representing cowrie shells, historically used as currency in Africa and Asia.



The red, green, and black colors echo the Pan-African flag, symbolizing the African diaspora. Former star Nwankwo Kanu and current players Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Leah Williamson appear in the launch video.

The collection also includes jackets, a sweater, t-shirt, and track pants.



