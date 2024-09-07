Inspired by Ronaldo & Messi, Kane 'motivated' by new England start

Euro 2024 final defeat 'puts fire in belly' - Kane

Source: BBC

Harry Kane expressed that he is still feeling the pain from England's Euro 2024 final loss as they begin Lee Carsley's tenure as interim manager, fueling his determination to lead the team to a major tournament victory.

The Bayern Munich forward is set to earn his 99th cap for England in their upcoming Uefa Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday at 17:00 BST.

In a statement on Friday, Kane, the captain of the Three Lions, admitted that he has not yet fully recovered from the disappointment of the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Berlin final on July 14.



