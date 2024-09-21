Investigating Judge in Rafa Mir’s alleged sexual assault case sees testimony...

Rafa Mir

Valencia footballer Rafa Mir is under investigation for alleged sexual assault. A case was filed against him two weeks ago, prompting the club to suspend him for a week, ordering isolated training, and banning him from two games, along with a fine.

Mir's testimony has been described as "vague, generic and unspecific," while the victim's account is considered "coherent and firm."

The investigation, led by an investigating magistrate, will determine whether the case goes to court.



