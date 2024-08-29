Invited players for Angola, Niger games to arrive in camp next week

Players selected for Ghana's forthcoming qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Angola and Niger are anticipated to report to the training camp next week.

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has verified the timeline.



"Upon their arrival, he will disclose the squad. Players participating in matches on Friday will arrive on Saturday, while those competing on Saturday will come on Sunday.

We expect that by Monday of next week, all individuals on the squad list will be present by September 2nd, at which point we will officially commence preparations for the match," he stated in an interview with Peace FM.