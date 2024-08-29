Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Invited players for Angola, Niger games to arrive in camp next week

Henry Asante Twum Henry Asante Twum

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Players selected for Ghana's forthcoming qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Angola and Niger are anticipated to report to the training camp next week.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live