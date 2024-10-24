Ireland caps still 'the big goal' for Stockdale

Thuram's injury-time winner sinks Young Boys

Source: BBC

Marcus Thuram netted a last-minute goal to secure a tight 1-0 victory for Inter Milan against Young Boys in the Champions League.

The substitute managed to evade his defender and converted Marko Arnautovic's cross in the third minute of stoppage time.

This goal was particularly significant for Arnautovic, who had previously failed to convert a penalty in the second half after Jaouen Hadjam was called for a foul on Denzel Dumfries.



Read full article