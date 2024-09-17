'Is it boasting?' Postecoglou defends 'second-season trophy' remark

I've just said something that's true' - Postecoglou defends Spurs trophy comments

Source: BBC

Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou, has responded to criticism regarding his statement about consistently winning trophies in his second season, expressing his surprise and confusion over the backlash.

The 59-year-old made this comment after Spurs lost 1-0 to Arsenal at home on Sunday.

He clarified to Sky Sports, "To be accurate, I don't typically win in my first year; I tend to win in my second year. That remains the same."



