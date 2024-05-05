Isaac Atanga's late equalizer secures Aalesund a point against Mjøndalen

Isaac Atanga's late goal helped his team to secure a draw against Mjøndalen

Isaac Atanga, the Ghanaian forward, emerged as the saviour for Aalesund in their 1-1 draw against Mjøndalen in the Norwegian 1. Divisjon on Saturday afternoon.

The match saw both teams with an even head-to-head record of three wins each, without any previous draws.



Atanga, who was in the starting lineup at the Consto Arena, played a vital role in securing a point for his team, staying on the field for 70 minutes.



His fellow Ghanaian, Simon Appiah, entered the game for Mjøndalen in the 40th minute, further highlighting the Ghanaian presence in the match. Despite Mjøndalen having more possession, Aalesund managed to create more scoring opportunities.



The turning point came in the 16th minute when Mjøndalen was given a penalty, resulting in a yellow card for Aalesund's goalkeeper, Sten Grytebust.

Midfielder Meinhard Olsen calmly converted the penalty to put Mjøndalen in the lead.



However, Atanga had different ideas. In the 65th minute, a long ball from Diop was chased by Kilen, who took advantage of the inaction of two Mjøndalen defenders.



Kilen retrieved the ball and crossed it in front of the goal, where Atanga was perfectly positioned to score the equalizer from close range.



This goal marked Atanga's first in four league games this season. Aalesund will aim to capitalize on this performance as they prepare to face Vålerenga in their upcoming league fixture.