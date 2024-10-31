Isak on target as Newcastle overcome Chelsea

Newcastle are looking to replicate their run to the final in 2022-23

Source: BBC

Newcastle United advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a convincing victory over Chelsea.

An early goal from Alexander Isak, followed by an own goal from Axel Disasi, helped Newcastle bounce back from their recent 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.



The match began energetically, with Joelinton hitting the post for Newcastle and Renato Veiga's shot narrowly missing at the other end.

Isak, who had only scored twice this season, found the net in the 23rd minute after Sandro Tonali capitalized on a misplaced pass just outside the box.



