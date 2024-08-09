Sports

Issah Akuka Issifu will be a valuable asset to the team – Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang

Nana Kweku Agyemang2 Issah Akuka Issifu

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vision FC's head coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, has expressed enthusiasm regarding the signing of promising forward Issah Akuka Issifu, asserting that he will significantly contribute to the team as they prepare for their inaugural Ghana Premier League season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live