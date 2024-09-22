“It annoys me” – Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez blasts Real Madrid penalty decision

Espanyol delivered a resilient display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday; however, despite initially taking an unexpected lead due to an own goal by Thibaut Courtois, Los Pericos ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 loss.
Espanyol delivered a resilient display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday; however, despite initially taking an unexpected lead due to an own goal by Thibaut Courtois, Los Pericos ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 loss. Manolo Gonzalez expressed general satisfaction with his team's performance, although he acknowledged that numerous errors were the primary factor preventing them from securing any points, according to Diario AS.