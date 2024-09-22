Sports

“It annoys me” – Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez blasts Real Madrid penalty decision

Manolo Gonzalez.png Manolo Gonzalez

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Espanyol delivered a resilient display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday; however, despite initially taking an unexpected lead due to an own goal by Thibaut Courtois, Los Pericos ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 loss.

Espanyol delivered a resilient display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday; however, despite initially taking an unexpected lead due to an own goal by Thibaut Courtois, Los Pericos ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 loss. Manolo Gonzalez expressed general satisfaction with his team's performance, although he acknowledged that numerous errors were the primary factor preventing them from securing any points, according to Diario AS.



