“It annoys me” – Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez blasts Real Madrid penalty decision

Manolo Gonzalez

Source: Football-espana

Espanyol delivered a resilient display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday; however, despite initially taking an unexpected lead due to an own goal by Thibaut Courtois, Los Pericos ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 loss.

Espanyol delivered a resilient display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday; however, despite initially taking an unexpected lead due to an own goal by Thibaut Courtois, Los Pericos ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 loss. Manolo Gonzalez expressed general satisfaction with his team's performance, although he acknowledged that numerous errors were the primary factor preventing them from securing any points, according to Diario AS.





Read full article