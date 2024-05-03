It is a proud moment for me and my family to make my Chelsea debut - Josh Acheampong

Josh Acheampong (R) with Chelsea FC manager

Josh-Kofi Acheampong, the Ghanaian defender born in England, has expressed his delight after making his debut for Chelsea in their Premier League victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old showcased his skills during Chelsea's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute for Alfie Gilchrist.



The goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson secured the triumph for Chelsea, further enhancing Acheampong's memorable first appearance. Acheampong took to Instagram to share his happiness, describing it as a proud moment for himself and his family.



He thanked the coaches for their trust in him and the fans for their unwavering support.

Acheampong, who has scored one goal and provided three assists in eight U18 matches this season, recently signed his first professional contract with Chelsea, committing himself to the club until 2026.



The young defender aims to build on his debut and hopes to make more appearances for Chelsea in the future.



His impressive performance highlights his potential and the confidence the coaching staff has in him, paving the way for a promising career at Stamford Bridge.