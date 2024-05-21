It is an honour to represent all African players in LaLiga - Inaki Williams after winning African MVP in La Liga

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has expressed his immense pride and strong connection to his Ghanaian roots after being named the best African player in the 2023/24 La Liga season.

The Athletic Club player received 24% of the votes from a group of African journalists and fans, surpassing Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid and Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla to win the prestigious award.



Williams has been a standout performer for Athletic Club this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 3 assists.



His contributions were crucial in securing a spot in the Europa League for the team next season, showcasing his significant impact on the field.



In his acceptance speech, Williams emphasized the honour of representing African players in La Liga and recognized his strong connections to both Ghana and Bilbao.

"Thank you for the recognition. It is a privilege to represent all African players in La Liga. My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and the Athletic Club. I hope to be in the running for this award again next season," Williams stated. With one game left in the season, Williams is determined to equal his best La Liga goal tally by scoring one more goal when Athletic Club takes on Rayo Vallecano.



His current form and commitment to both his heritage and his club have earned him admiration and respect worldwide.



Williams' acknowledgement as the African MVP in La Liga underscores his hard work, talent, and the significant role he plays in connecting his African background with his professional success in Spain.