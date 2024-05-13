It is my dream to lead Bofoakwa Tano to Africa - John Eduafo

John Eduafo

Bofoakwa Tano's coach, John Eduafo, aims to lead his team to participate in the CAF inter-club competition in the upcoming season.

His determination was evident after guiding his team to a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Dreams FC in the FA Cup semifinals at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope last Sunday.



Bofoakwa Tano is set to face Nsoatreman FC in the final at the University of Ghana Stadium.



Eduafo, a former assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, expressed his resolve to guide his team to the CAF Confederation Cup next season. He stated, "The dream of every coach is to reach the final, win it, and compete in Africa.

It's my dream as well to reach the final, win it, and go to Africa." He further mentioned, "Moving forward, we will prepare for the final against Nsoatreman, along with the remaining five league matches."



Aboagye Dacosta scored early in the second half to give Bofoakwa Tano the lead, but Abdul Jalilu equalized with a penalty kick.



However, Elijah Addai's goal in extra time secured the victory for Bofoakwa Tano.