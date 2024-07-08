It is normal clubs are interested in me after my performance last season - Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the attacking midfielder for Black Stars and West Ham United, has calmly addressed recent transfer rumours linking him to clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Speaking to The Athletic as West Ham prepares for preseason ahead of the 2024-2025 English Premier League campaign, Kudus described such speculation as "normal."



The 23-year-old, who made a strong impression during his debut season in the EPL after moving from Ajax Amsterdam, acknowledged the interest surrounding his future but emphasized his current focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

“When you perform at those kinds of levels in a league like this, it’s normal to have rumours and hear about other clubs (being interested) but right now my focus is getting prepared for the new season and then we’ll see how everything goes.”



During his inaugural season at West Ham, Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists across 48 games in all competitions.