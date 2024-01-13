It looks like Thomas Partey is on his way out of Arsenal - Ray Parlour

Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour say it looks like Thomas Partey is on his way out of the club amidst his unending injury problems.

He hasn't played a Premier League game for the Gunners since October and was ruled out of the African Cup of Nations with Ghana due to his continued problems.



The defensive midfielder's history with injuries has meant he has spent large portions of his spell in north London injured.



The 30-year-old is currently in Dubai for warm-weather training with the rest of his teammates. However, it is currently unclear when the former Atletico Madrid man will be available for selection.

Speaking to BettingSites.co.uk, Parlour said: “I think Thomas Partey is the big question because it looks like he’s going to be on his way. You need to replace him, which is difficult. When he’s in the team, he’s a decent player in that central midfield area.”



Partey has featured in just four league matches and five overall in all competitions.